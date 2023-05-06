Early voting results are in for southern Denton County races

The Denton County Elections Office released early voting results about 7 p.m. Saturday, revealing sizable leads for notable candidates in contested races.

In Flower Mound, Chris Drew has an insurmountable lead over Brad Ruthrauff for Place 2 on Town Council. And in a tighter race, most early voters came out against the town’s proposition for a bond election to fund a new tennis center.

In Lewisville ISD, Michelle Alkhatib and Staci Barker are leading in their races for Places 6 and 7, respectively. Alkhatib leads Mindy Bumgarner, 55% to 45%, and Barker’s 45% of the vote leads Jacob Anderson’s 30% and Ashley Jones’ 25%.

In Denton ISD, Lori Tays and Patsy Sosa-Sanchez have healthy leads for Places 6 and 7, respectively. Also, early voters strongly supported the majority of a $1.4 billion bond election that will raise property taxes.

In the town of Argyle, Ron Schmidt and Casey Stewart are leading their races for Places 2 and 4 on Town Council. Schmidt leads Bryan Livingston by about 12 percentage points, while Stewart has a 15.5% lead over Cindy Sheddy.

Click here to see the unofficial early voting results in Denton County.