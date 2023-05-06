Saturday, May 6, 2023
Early voting results are in for southern Denton County races

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
The Denton County Elections Office released early voting results about 7 p.m. Saturday, revealing sizable leads for notable candidates in contested races.

In Flower Mound, Chris Drew has an insurmountable lead over Brad Ruthrauff for Place 2 on Town Council. And in a tighter race, most early voters came out  against the town’s proposition for a bond election to fund a new tennis center.

In Lewisville ISD, Michelle Alkhatib and Staci Barker are leading in their races for Places 6 and 7, respectively. Alkhatib leads Mindy Bumgarner, 55% to 45%, and Barker’s 45% of the vote leads Jacob Anderson’s 30% and Ashley Jones’ 25%.

In Denton ISD, Lori Tays and Patsy Sosa-Sanchez have healthy leads for Places 6 and 7, respectively. Also, early voters strongly supported the majority of a $1.4 billion bond election that will raise property taxes.

In the town of Argyle, Ron Schmidt and Casey Stewart are leading their races for Places 2 and 4 on Town Council. Schmidt leads Bryan Livingston by about 12 percentage points, while Stewart has a 15.5% lead over Cindy Sheddy.

Click here to see the unofficial early voting results in Denton County.

Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

