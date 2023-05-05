Voters head to the polls Saturday

Local elections matter, and Saturday is your last chance to participate in a variety of municipal and school board races that will shape our area for years to come.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 6. Registered voters must cast their ballots at their designated precinct polling location. Click here to find your polling place. All registered voters are encouraged to vote if they have not already done so during early voting.

In southern Denton County, voters will cast their ballots for local town council candidates in Argyle, Double Oak, Flower Mound, Highland Village and Northlake. Double Oak voters will also choose a new mayor.

School board seats are up for grabs in Argyle ISD, Denton ISD, Lewisville ISD and Northwest ISD.

Special elections will be held for sports facilities and billion-dollar school district bonds.

Click here for more information about the local races and special elections.

Check back on Saturday night after 7 p.m. for local election results.