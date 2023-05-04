Local gallery to host special Star Wars event

Galactic Gallery, a pop culture art gallery in Flower Mound is celebrating Star Wars Day (May the Fourth) with a special event and new gallery exhibit.

The new exhibit features original art by artists Lawrence Reynolds and Scott Harben, and a reception party is set for 6-8 p.m. Thursday, as well as noon to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The event is free and open to the public.

Click here to see a preview of the new exhibit.

The gallery, 4140 Bryce Lane, also has refreshed dozens of works by Drew Struzan that are on display.