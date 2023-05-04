Thursday, May 4, 2023
HomeSouthern Denton County Local News
Southern Denton County Local News

Denton celebrates opening of new police substation

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
0
1

The city of Denton last week held a grand opening event for its first police substation, which aims to improve response time in the southern part of the city.

The new substation, 4111 Vintage Blvd., is the new home of Denton Police Department’s south patrol operations and is next to Denton Fire Station 7. The $21 million substation is part of $62 million in public safety bond projects approved in 2019, which also includes a new firing range and renovation of the Denton Police Department headquarters.

“This facility was overwhelmingly by the community of Denton voters … who saw the need to be able to be stationed down here so that we can make sure that we’re able to respond in a timely manner,” City Manager Sara Hensley said during the ribbon-cutting event. “You never know when you’re going to need them, but when you do, you want to make sure they’re there. This makes sure they are here for this part of our community.”

Residents can visit the new facility to speak to an officer or submit a report, as they can at the main Denton PD station.

Previous articleLocal gallery to host special Star Wars event
Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.