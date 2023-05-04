Denton celebrates opening of new police substation

The city of Denton last week held a grand opening event for its first police substation, which aims to improve response time in the southern part of the city.

The new substation, 4111 Vintage Blvd., is the new home of Denton Police Department’s south patrol operations and is next to Denton Fire Station 7. The $21 million substation is part of $62 million in public safety bond projects approved in 2019, which also includes a new firing range and renovation of the Denton Police Department headquarters.

“This facility was overwhelmingly by the community of Denton voters … who saw the need to be able to be stationed down here so that we can make sure that we’re able to respond in a timely manner,” City Manager Sara Hensley said during the ribbon-cutting event. “You never know when you’re going to need them, but when you do, you want to make sure they’re there. This makes sure they are here for this part of our community.”

Residents can visit the new facility to speak to an officer or submit a report, as they can at the main Denton PD station.