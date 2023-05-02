Boutique shops closing Highland Village locations

Two boutique shops that opened in The Shops at Highland Village last year have closed — or will soon close — their doors.

Apricot Lane, a specialty boutique selling women’s clothing and accessories, announced last month that its temporary lease at The Shops was ending.

“We were not able to come to terms on a permanent lease, so we are merging our two stores back into one at Southlake Town Square,” the business said in a Facebook post. Its last day in Highland Village was Sunday.

Hazel + Honey Boutique announced Monday that it will close June 25 because co-owner Becky Crouch has decided to “re-retire.” The store opened in January 2022.

Co-owner Dorothy Guillen and her daughter Emma “are figuring out where to go from here … They plan to keep the same style items but bring you more affordable pricing,” the business said in a Facebook post. Join this Facebook group to follow their progress.