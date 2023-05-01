Flower Mound splash pad opens

The popular Heritage Springs Splash Pad in Flower Mound opened for the season on Monday, the town of Flower Mound announced.

Just in time for forecast warm weather this week, the splash pad at Heritage Park, 600 Spinks Road, is now open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. through Sept. 30, according to a town news release. Click here for more information.

The other big local splash pad, located at Doubletree Ranch Park in Highland Village, will open for the season on May 27, according to the city’s website. Click here for more information.