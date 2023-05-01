Monday, May 1, 2023
Early voting ends Tuesday

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
Local voters have until 7 p.m. Tuesday to vote early, ahead of Election Day on Saturday.

Early voting allows voters flexibility in going to any of the dozens of locations throughout Denton County. Those who wait until Saturday must go to their designated precinct’s location.

On the ballots in southern Denton County are local town council and mayoral races, school board seats and special elections for sports facilities and billion-dollar school district bonds. Click here for more information about local races and special elections.

Registered voters in Denton County can still vote early from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday at many designated spots, including many in southern Denton County, including:

  • Bartonville Town Hall
  • Copper Canyon Town Hall
  • Denton County Southwest Courthouse
  • Double Oak Town Hall
  • Flower Mound Community Activity Center
  • Flower Mound Senior Center
  • Highland Village Municipal Complex
  • Lewisville Municipal Annex
  • Thrive Recreation Center
  • Justin Municipal Complex
  • Northlake Town Hall
  • Northwest ISD Administration Building

For more information about voting early or on Election Day, go to the Denton County Elections Administration website at www.votedenton.gov.

Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

