Early voting ends Tuesday

Local voters have until 7 p.m. Tuesday to vote early, ahead of Election Day on Saturday.

Early voting allows voters flexibility in going to any of the dozens of locations throughout Denton County. Those who wait until Saturday must go to their designated precinct’s location.

On the ballots in southern Denton County are local town council and mayoral races, school board seats and special elections for sports facilities and billion-dollar school district bonds. Click here for more information about local races and special elections.

Registered voters in Denton County can still vote early from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday at many designated spots, including many in southern Denton County, including:

Bartonville Town Hall

Copper Canyon Town Hall

Denton County Southwest Courthouse

Double Oak Town Hall

Flower Mound Community Activity Center

Flower Mound Senior Center

Highland Village Municipal Complex

Lewisville Municipal Annex

Thrive Recreation Center

Justin Municipal Complex

Northlake Town Hall

Northwest ISD Administration Building

For more information about voting early or on Election Day, go to the Denton County Elections Administration website at www.votedenton.gov.