LETTER: Cindy Richter is dedicated to making Highland Village a better place to live

I am writing this letter to the editor on behalf of Cindy Richter. Cindy is running for Place 3 on the Highland Village City Council. The election is being held on May 6th with early voting starting on April 24th.

I do not generally get involved personally with politics, but that is not to say that I don’t have strong views about the way I feel that government should be conducted. Having known Cindy for the past 10 years, I know she is a person of integrity and strong Christian values. Her word means something. It is not given without thought, and it will always reflect her conviction for doing the right thing for the hard working tax payers of Highland Village. Her agenda will be based on doing what will support strong family units as well as growing and supporting businesses that will provide jobs and revenue that will stay in Highland Village.

Cindy’s qualifications start with her own investment in the city. Cindy and James with their three children moved to Highland Village 20 years ago. Over time Cindy became an active member of the community. She was a member of the Heritage PTA while her children attended school. Cindy also served on the Castlewood HOA board of directors. As a member of the Castlewood social committee, she led to establish the 4th of July parade. The parade still successfully celebrates every year 19 years running. Most recently, Cindy served on the city’s planning and zoning committee. This experience helped her decide that by being involved with council she could affect a positive direction for the city.

Cindy’s platform includes establishing an economic develop committee to consider what Highland Village can do to create and grow businesses that will attract surrounding communities to see Highland Village as a destination to spend the day shopping, eating and enjoying family entertainment. Her vision is to ensure that as Highland Village builds out, city zoning will continue to use its land and resources for single family dwellings and businesses that will offer job opportunities for its citizens. She will oppose any push to develop any business or organization that would erode the tax base making it harder to provide necessary resources such as police, fire, roads and parks. Most importantly she wants to ensure the city creates an environment that will assist in recruitment and retention of quality men and women for our local police, fire departments and city staff. She will advocate for school safety and for whatever Highland Village can do to support our schools.

In closing, know that Cindy Richter is a 20-year resident, business owner, problem solver and woman of integrity. She is dedicated to making our city a better place to live and raise families. Her Christian values, work ethic and humility will make her the kind of public servant Highland Village deserves.

Hugh Jones

Highland Village