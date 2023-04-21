Friday, April 21, 2023
LETTER: Double Oak Mayor Mike Donnelly endorses Patrick Johnson for mayor and Pat Wellen and Mike Gwartney for town council

“I have decided to endorse Patrick Johnson for mayor in the upcoming Double Oak General Election,” said the current Mayor of Double Oak, Mike Donnelly. “I have also decided to endorse Pat Wellen and Mike Gwartney for the two council seats.” In an email Mayor Donnelly sent to all the candidates running for office in Double Oak, he stated that he would also support the future decision of the next seated council majority when it comes to filling one of the two seats that would be vacant due to the mayoral race having two seated council members both running for the mayor’s seat.

Mayor Donnelly’s endorsement humbles me. I would like to publicly thank him for the hours he has spent mentoring me the past seven months and providing me with experiences to grow as Mayor Pro Tem, which have prepared me for the future position of Mayor of Double Oak. Mike is a humble and remarkable person. The imprint he has left on the Double Oak community will never be forgotten.  Mike looks forward to ensuring a smooth and orderly transition to the next mayor and Town Council administration.

Early voting begins on Monday, April 24th, and runs through May 2nd.  Election Day is Saturday, May 6th.

Patrick Johnson
Double Oak

