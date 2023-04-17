Monday, April 17, 2023
HomeSouthern Denton County Voices
Southern Denton County Voices

Robson Ranch Rambler — April 2023

CTG Staff
By CTG Staff
0
1
Suzanne Spisak Vice President, Resident Director, Robson Ranch Denton HOA

I got on the scale yesterday and it was a rude awakening! The holidays may be in the distant past, but I guess that I am still enjoying the wine and cheese trays that are too prevalent in our daily lives at Robson Ranch. The general consensus is that, for weight loss, diet seems to be more effective than physical activity. For those of us who still think we can “outrun a fork,” we have every imaginable form of activity in this active adult community.

First, the obvious ones. With 27 holes of golf, we have men’s and women’s golf associations. The Robson Ranch Denton Pickleball Club shares two indoor courts with other sports and 16 outdoor lighted courts dedicated exclusively to pickleball. The Robson Ranch Tennis Club includes several men’s and women’s leagues. Texas Toss and Bocce offers weekly relaxed competition to over hundreds of residents throughout warm weather months.

The Pinnacle Fitness Center houses 40 pieces of equipment and free weights for a cardiovascular workout or building muscular strength. Our indoor gym and multipurpose facilities host pickup basketball, bean bag baseball, bootcamps and fitness classes that focus on muscle toning, agility, stability, and flexibility while having a good time working out to our favorite “oldies.”

Our state-of-the-art softball field is home to a co-ed league, a women’s league, and a seniors league. Our indoor pool gives us a daily opportunity to swim or walk laps. Additionally, we can play water volleyball, or get our workout in the water at Aqua Zumba or Water Aerobics.

For the dancers among us, the Dance Club hosts four dances a year with all music genres played by live bands and DJ’s. The Line Dancers can show off their grapevines, jazz boxes and cha cha and waltz rhythms. The Silver Steppers literally roll out their dance floor and tap their way to improving core, balance, muscles and memory as well as just enjoying making those wonderful tap sounds!

For good old-fashioned fun and a hand to eye coordination workout, we pitch horseshoes a few times a week or play ping pong. For improving balance and core strength, we can choose from Pilates, four different levels of Yoga or Tai Chi. If we are not out walking our dogs for exercise, we can Walk Away the Pounds in the gym any weekday morning.

I am blessed to have these options and time in retirement to pursue them. My challenge is to make the most of them every day!

Previous articleMitchell: Love For Kids brings joy to children and families in need
CTG Staff
CTG Staff
The Cross Timbers Gazette News Department

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.