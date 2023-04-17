Robson Ranch Rambler — April 2023

I got on the scale yesterday and it was a rude awakening! The holidays may be in the distant past, but I guess that I am still enjoying the wine and cheese trays that are too prevalent in our daily lives at Robson Ranch. The general consensus is that, for weight loss, diet seems to be more effective than physical activity. For those of us who still think we can “outrun a fork,” we have every imaginable form of activity in this active adult community.

First, the obvious ones. With 27 holes of golf, we have men’s and women’s golf associations. The Robson Ranch Denton Pickleball Club shares two indoor courts with other sports and 16 outdoor lighted courts dedicated exclusively to pickleball. The Robson Ranch Tennis Club includes several men’s and women’s leagues. Texas Toss and Bocce offers weekly relaxed competition to over hundreds of residents throughout warm weather months.

The Pinnacle Fitness Center houses 40 pieces of equipment and free weights for a cardiovascular workout or building muscular strength. Our indoor gym and multipurpose facilities host pickup basketball, bean bag baseball, bootcamps and fitness classes that focus on muscle toning, agility, stability, and flexibility while having a good time working out to our favorite “oldies.”

Our state-of-the-art softball field is home to a co-ed league, a women’s league, and a seniors league. Our indoor pool gives us a daily opportunity to swim or walk laps. Additionally, we can play water volleyball, or get our workout in the water at Aqua Zumba or Water Aerobics.

For the dancers among us, the Dance Club hosts four dances a year with all music genres played by live bands and DJ’s. The Line Dancers can show off their grapevines, jazz boxes and cha cha and waltz rhythms. The Silver Steppers literally roll out their dance floor and tap their way to improving core, balance, muscles and memory as well as just enjoying making those wonderful tap sounds!

For good old-fashioned fun and a hand to eye coordination workout, we pitch horseshoes a few times a week or play ping pong. For improving balance and core strength, we can choose from Pilates, four different levels of Yoga or Tai Chi. If we are not out walking our dogs for exercise, we can Walk Away the Pounds in the gym any weekday morning.

I am blessed to have these options and time in retirement to pursue them. My challenge is to make the most of them every day!