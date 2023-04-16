Mitchell: Love For Kids brings joy to children and families in need

Each year, I have the privilege of spending time with disadvantaged and special needs children, their siblings and caregivers at annual events at the Circle R Ranch.

Sounds of laughter and glee fill the air as these children spend a day enjoying everything from horseback riding, crafts, hayrides, a petting zoo, food, and more.

Nothing is more joyous than to see the smiles across the faces of these children and their families as they spend a full day of free entertainment, connections with other children in similar situations, and the companionship of their families and the many volunteers, thanks to Love For Kids Inc.

At the All Kids Count picnic, children with intellectual or medical challenges and their parents have an opportunity to get away from the day-to-day care routines and medical visits to relax and spend time with each other.

The Annual Holiday Event for low-income children ages 6-12 and their families occurs during the holidays. I always enjoy the colorful holiday decorations and the costumed characters, such as Star Wars’ Chewbacca, who is indeed very tall and hairy.

Joy, warmth and love fill the hearts of everyone who attends these events, including the many volunteers who help give the parents a break for a day to spend quality time with their children. Volunteers are always needed for both of these events. If you are interested, please fill out the form at loveforkidsinc.org/volunteer-form.

My friends at Huffines, Granite Development, Dallas Children’s Charities, and Circle R Ranch have long been a part of this non-profit organization that started 48 years ago in 1975 when Bill Barrett, a local businessperson and philanthropist, and Alan Powdermaker, CEO of Circle R Ranch, put their collective hearts and heads together to create Love For Kids Inc.

That year, the non-profit, which also helps low-income families with children, launched a special Christmas party for 200 children sent to Texas from Southeast Asia during the Vietnam War. It would be the first of many Annual Children’s Holiday Events.

In the years since, the organization has created the Clothes Closet, The Grand Connection, Little Free Library, and the Annual Palette to Palate Too fundraiser and Show Your Love art competition. Love For Kids Inc. designs each specifically with the children and their families in mind, whether to provide needed clothing, free books, and art outlet or to raise funds for additional needs.

For instance, the Clothes Closet accepts new or gently used items for infants, children, and adults to serve the needs of the entire family. This program is a way for families with children to acquire not only the basic needs but a few extras as well. Donations are always welcome. Just email [email protected] and someone will get with you right away.

I would be remiss not to mention The Grand Connection, which reinforces relationships between elder generations and children, providing each a valuable sense of connection and support. Love For Kids Inc. provides educational activities on topics important to seniors and encourages family connections and mentorships during visits to recreation centers and retirement communities. If you would like to host an event with seniors, reach out to [email protected]

I am grateful for the work Love For Kids Inc., their volunteers and their legacy contributors do each year for our disadvantaged and special needs children and their families. We are indeed blessed to have these programs available in Denton County.

