Monday, April 17, 2023
Medal of Honor motorcade to travel through Denton County

The Medal of Honor passes through Denton County in 2022, photo courtesy of Denton County.

The annual trek of Congressional Medal of Honor recipients through Denton County will take place on Wednesday afternoon.

Each spring, the city of Gainesville, north of Denton County, hosts a program in honor of Media log Honor recipients, who fly into DFW Airport and then are escorted by vehicle up to Gainesville. A historic number of public safety agencies will participate in the motorcade, which is expected to stretch 8-9 miles long with more than 550 vehicles participating.

The motorcade will affect travel in southern Denton County late Wednesday afternoon. The Medal of Honor recipients will leave the south end of DFW Airport between 3-5 p.m. and follow a route up Hwy 121 to Hwy 114, west to I-35W, and north to Gainesville. Many access points along the route will be shut down to keep the route clear for the motorcade.

Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

