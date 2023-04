The Highland Village Fire Department responded Monday afternoon to a two-alarm structure fire in the 400 block of Kelda Lane.

Heavy fire and smoke were reported from the scene a little after 3 p.m., and the Flower Mound, Lewisville and Lake Cities fire departments were also called to assist with the fire. The department said there are multiple road closures in the area, which is a subdivision near Highland Village Elementary School.

Check back for updates.