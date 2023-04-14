Premier Martial Arts: Where every student finds their best self

It’s only been about a year and a half since Paul and Kym Hedgepeth opened the doors to their very own Premier Martial Arts franchise in Flower Mound. But it didn’t take nearly that long for them to realize what they had on their hands was much more than another business venture.

It’s a vibrant community where kids and adults can be their best selves and have fun.

“We definitely drank the Kool-Aid,” Paul said with a laugh. “It’s the community aspect for us; it has grown quickly.”

Located at 2608 Flower Mound Rd, Suite 100, Premier Martial Arts has students as young as 3 to as seasoned as 70 and offers a full lineup of fast-paced, social, and fun classes ranging from kids martial arts to adult kickboxing, karate, Krav Maga, and self-defense. By practicing martial arts, participants feel empowered, get in the best shape of their lives, and learn useful skills such as standing up for themselves, protecting themselves, and living life confidently.

Each class is led by trained martial arts experts who live for seeing their students succeed — whether it’s a young girl who has never done karate before, a teenager wanting to take their skills to the next level, or a mother of five who wants to learn how to defend herself. Additional mind and body benefits include improvements in self-esteem, new friends, physical fitness and endurance, weight loss, stress reduction, life lessons, and character development.

“We really are one big family, and I think people love that,” Kym said. She and Paul have lived in Flower Mound for 11 years and have two children. “We have a lot of single women in our adult programs who are forming bonds together. We have autistic kids in our kid classes, and seeing where they started and are now is phenomenal.”

To learn more about Premier Martial Arts, stop by or visit pmaflowermound.com.

(Sponsored content)