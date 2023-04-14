6 community leaders join Serve Denton’s board

Serve Denton, an organization that serves 21 nonprofits in the Denton community, recently announced that six new community members have joined its Board of Directors.

The six new board members include Lewisville City Councilman William Meridith; Ashleigh Feryan, neighborhood services manager for the city of Lewisville; Sabrina Watkins, who has worked with Bezos academy to build a network of tuition-free preschools in underserved communities; Steve Edgar, CEO of Medical City Denton; Clarissa Christman, VP of business development at Christman Attorneys; and Sonya Thompson, senior VP of member experience at DATCU.

“Serve Denton is thrilled wit the new additions to the 2023 Board and cannot wait to see what this group will accomplish,” the organization said in a news release.

Click here for more information about Serve Denton.