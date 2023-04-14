Meet the Candidates: Denton ISD Board of Trustees Place 7

Southern Denton County residents will head to the polls starting next month to decide a plethora of municipal and school board contests.

The Cross Timbers Gazette asked each candidate in a contested local race to answer a brief questionnaire to help voters make an informed decision at the polls this May.

In Denton ISD, Places 6 and 7 are on the ballot. In Place 6, Jim Alexander (who has served on the board for 30 years) did not seek reelection, and Charlie Stinson, Terry Senne and Lori Tays are running to replace him. In Place 7, Carolyn Rachaner is challenging Incumbent Patsy Sosa-Sanchez’s reelection bid.

The district also called a bond election for $1.4 billion for three new elementary schools, a new high school and more.

Election Day is May 6, and early voting will run April 24 through May 2. The last day to apply for ballot by mail is April 25. Click here for more information about voting in Denton County.

The candidates for Place 7 on the Denton ISD Board of Trustees are listed in alphabetic order below.

Place 7 (3-year-term)

Carolyn Rachaner, 45

Town of residence: Lantana

How long have you resided in the school district you wish to represent? 10 years

Occupation: Business Owner

Education: Bachelors in Dietetics and Institutional Administration from TWU

Additional degrees and certifications in Applied Clinical Nutrition and Naturopathy

Previous public service: Currently on a board of a local wellness center. This will be my first time serving my community in an official position.

What motivated you to run for this position, and why are you the best choice? I have been working to empower and educate parents on the issues facing our district for the past 3 years. As an advocate, I have seen that many of our current Trustees are not listening to parents or the growing number of frustrated teachers. I would like to change this dynamic by becoming a voice for parents, and with a seat on the board, I can bring the pressing issues we care about to the table for resolutions. Our children deserve a Board that listens to parents, and I am committed to being their voice and fighting for our kids.

In my business, I consult with a clients who want to resolve health challenges and also consult with business owners to help them solve problems and clarify their goals. I would like to bring these skills to the school board to help get to the root of the issues facing our growing district and help our kids thrive in the best possible schools.

Mission statement: Students have faced academic setbacks the past few years, and parents want schools to focus on closing the gap. Teachers want to be able to focus on what they love, which is educating children. Emotional surveys, unnecessary paperwork, and ineffective policies stand in the way. As a Trustee, I will work to ensure we regain our focus on education.

Do you have children enrolled in the school district you wish to represent?Yes

Website: carolynfordentonisd.com

Facebook page: Carolyn for Denton ISD School Board Place 7

Patsy Sosa-Sanchez, 57

City of residence: Denton

How long have you resided in the school district you wish to represent? 40 years

Occupation: Asst. Professor of Bilingual/ESL Education

Education: PhD – Reading Education TEXAS WOMAN’S UNIVERSITY

MEd – Teaching/Learning/Curriculum Texas WOMAN’S UNIVERSITY

BS – Interdisciplinary Studies TEXS WOMAN’S UNIVERSITY

Previous public service: Denton Soccer Assn (1994-2004) – Commissioner/Coach

Denton ISD BOARD Trustee (2000- current)

Texas Woman’s University Alumni Board of Directors (2015-2020)

What motivated you to run for this position, and why are you the best choice? I am passionate about education and the service we provide for our children. Public education is key for their success as contributing members of the community. I believe in educational equity for ALL learners.

Mission statement: I believe educational equity for ALL learners. Providing them and our teachers with the resources and support is crucial in reaching academic success, enabling recruitment, and fostering retention of highly qualified teachers. I will continue supporting initiatives that allow the district to continue supporting this as we continue growing.

Do you have children enrolled in the school district you wish to represent? I have three children, all have graduated from Denton ISD.

Website: patsyfordisd.com

Facebook page: Dr. Patsy Sosa-Sanchez for Denton ISD