Joint Jamba Juice/Auntie Anne’s now open in Lewisville

A joint Jamba Juice/Auntie Anne’s smoothie and pretzel shop opened last month in Lewisville, giving local residents a replacement for the Jamba Juice location that recently closed in Highland Village.

The new store is open 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. most days in the Garden Park Shopping Center on the corner of North Garden Ridge Boulevard and FM 1171. Customers can order smoothies, fruit bowls, hot pretzels and more from the counter-service restaurant, 1565 West Main St., Suite 200.

A Jamba shop was located at 3180 FM 407, but it closed in recent months, meaning the nearest location for southern Denton County residents was in the city of Denton until the new Lewisville location opened in March.