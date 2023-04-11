Tuesday, April 11, 2023
HomeSouthern Denton County Local News
Southern Denton County Local News

Denton County maintains AAA bond rating

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
0
4
Denton County Auditor Jeff May (left) speaks at a March 28 Commissioners Court meeting (photo courtesy of Denton County).

Denton County announced recently that it has maintained its AAA bond rating on outstanding general obligation limited tax debt and received an AAA rating on $125 million Permanent Improvement and Refunding Bonds, which will save money by reducing interest rates on future debt issuances, according to Moody’s Investors Service.

The ratings reflect the county’s ability to repay debt and debt-like obligations without consideration of any pledge, security or structural features, according to a county news release. The county has approximately $643.51 million of debt outstanding post-sale, and officials said the outlook is stable.

The ratings also reflect the county’s growing economy and strong financial performance, according to the county. The ratings come as the county prepares to issue the first tranche of $110 million of the $650 million in road construction bonds approved in November. Though the long-term liability reported on the county’s balance sheet, the manageable ratio and fixed costs ratio that exceeds peers but remains affordable given strong revenue trends.

“This is a report card from outside agencies on the financial priorities of the Commissioners Court and our local economies,” said Denton County Judge Eads. “In Denton County, we are committed to ensure the best use of taxpayer dollars and truly appreciate voters trust in allowing us $650 million for road construction last November. Our fiscally conservative approach has stood the test of time with our bond ratings, which have continued to remain in AAA standing for a number of years with Moody’s and Standard & Poor’s.”

Previous articleJoint Jamba Juice/Auntie Anne’s now open in Lewisville
Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.