Gas well drilling beginning near Harvest

Gas well drilling and completion operations are beginning soon on two new natural gas wells near Harvest.

The pad site, located just west of Harvest and The Ridge subdivisions, has one operating gas well in Northlake’s extraterritorial jurisdiction, according to a news release from the town of Northlake. The town’s Planning & Zoning Commission recently approved a development plat for the gas wells’ location, and they have also received permit approvals from Denton County and the Railroad Commission of Texas.

About a month ago, BKV Corporation began preparing the site for the upcoming operations, and the company and its contractors “are held to a high standard and are required to comply with safety rules and regulations,” the town said.

