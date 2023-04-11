Camp Invention bringing summer STEM program to Flower Mound

Camp invention, a nationally recognized nonprofit summer enrichment program, is coming to several local schools in June.

A program of the National Inventors Hall of Fame, in partnership with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, Camp Invention challenges children in grades K-6 to tap into their natural curiosity and use their creativity to solve problems, according to a news release from the organization. Through hands-on activities, Camp Invention promotes STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) learning; builds confidence, leadership, perseverance and resourcefulness; and encourages entrepreneurship.

Each year, the program features a new curriculum inspired by some world-changing inventors, the National Inventors Hall of Fame inductees. This year’s Wonder program encourages children to be confident in their ideas and explore their innovativeness though hands-on activities including:

Catching Air, in which children design and build their own skate park

Invention Celebration, in which campers rake on the role of event planners and throw a party celebrating creativity and innovation

MimicBot, in which campers transform a robot that mimics sounds into a unique animatronic stuffie

Pop-Up Venture, in which campers design their own mini pop-up business

Camp Invention is coming to the following local schools:

Donald STEM Academy, June 12-16

Lance Elementary, June 5-8

Carroll Middle School, June 12-15

Vickery Elementary School, June 26-30

Samuel Beck Elementary School, June 12-15

Rockbrook Elementary School, June 5-9

Garden Ridge Elementary School, June 5-9

Bridlewood Elementary School, June 5-9

Valley Ridge STEM Academy, June 26-30

Wellington Elementary School, June 5-9

All local Camp Invention programs are facilitated and taught by qualified educators who reside and teach in the community. Camp Invention serves 118,000 students every year and partners with more than 2,200 schools and districts across the nation. For more information or to register, visit invent.org/camp.