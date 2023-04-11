Tuesday, April 11, 2023
HomeSouthern Denton County Schools
Southern Denton County Schools

Camp Invention bringing summer STEM program to Flower Mound

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
0
1
Photo courtesy of Camp Invention

Camp invention, a nationally recognized nonprofit summer enrichment program, is coming to several local schools in June.

A program of the National Inventors Hall of Fame, in partnership with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, Camp Invention challenges children in grades K-6 to tap into their natural curiosity and use their creativity to solve problems, according to a news release from the organization. Through hands-on activities, Camp Invention promotes STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) learning; builds confidence, leadership, perseverance and resourcefulness; and encourages entrepreneurship.

Each year, the program features a new curriculum inspired by some world-changing inventors, the National Inventors Hall of Fame inductees. This year’s Wonder program encourages children to be confident in their ideas and explore their innovativeness though hands-on activities including:

  • Catching Air, in which children design and build their own skate park
  • Invention Celebration, in which campers rake on the role of event planners and throw a party celebrating creativity and innovation
  • MimicBot, in which campers transform a robot that mimics sounds into a unique animatronic stuffie
  • Pop-Up Venture, in which campers design their own mini pop-up business

Camp Invention is coming to the following local schools:

  • Donald STEM Academy, June 12-16
  • Lance Elementary, June 5-8
  • Carroll Middle School, June 12-15
  • Vickery Elementary School, June 26-30
  • Samuel Beck Elementary School, June 12-15
  • Rockbrook Elementary School, June 5-9
  • Garden Ridge Elementary School, June 5-9
  • Bridlewood Elementary School, June 5-9
  • Valley Ridge STEM Academy, June 26-30
  • Wellington Elementary School, June 5-9

All local Camp Invention programs are facilitated and taught by qualified educators who reside and teach in the community. Camp Invention serves 118,000 students every year and partners with more than 2,200 schools and districts across the nation. For more information or to register, visit invent.org/camp.

Previous articleBartonville Town Update — April 2023
Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.