Sunday, April 9, 2023
HomeSouthern Denton County Sports
Southern Denton County Sports

Marcus High School’s young guns rack up accolades

John English
By John English
0
1
Marcus Clay Target Team captains Payton Seay, Austin Lantz, Brett Pray, Grant Holdorf and Coleman Barge aim for success. (Photo by Lynn Seeden/Seeden Photography)

While physical attributes like strength, speed and agility are sought after by coaches in most school sports, Marcus High School Clay Target team coach Devin Barge looks for something a little different—stewardship.

Barge coaches a team that has won or placed in every tournament so far this season, and he said more than hand-eye coordination or even self-discipline; how his athletes comport themselves is of paramount importance.

“First and foremost, because safety is the number one concern, we require them to be good stewards,” Barge said. “And it’s not just because it’s important to be safe, but because the optics of the sport aren’t understood by everyone. It’s a shooting sport, and if you see someone being a jerk, the last thing you want to do is correlate those two things. So first and foremost it’s important to be a good citizen and exercise safety.”

Barge said one of the great things about clay shooting is that it provides an opportunity for athletes from other sports to put their skills to use.

“At a 6A school like ours, you have athletes that cannot find a spot on a starting lineup in another sport, just because it is so competitive,” Barge said. “With shooting, they can transition over if they have been an athlete in the past, and things like hand-eye coordination, discipline in practice and those types of qualities really come in handy and can translate to a very successful shooting career.”

Marcus has certainly had its share of those, as team members Coleman Barge, Brett Pray, Payton Seay, Austin Lantz and Grant Holdorf are going on to shoot at the college level on scholarships.

Holdorf, 18, said that when he was in the eighth grade, he had an outdoor education class where a fellow classmate mentioned the shooting team to him and he decided to join up.

Two years later, something incredible happened.

“In my sophomore year, we went to the national tournament,” Holdorf said. “It was me and my squad for sporting clays. We were all shooting well and having a good time, but we hadn’t realized that all of our scores combined had put us in first place for overall score. When we looked at the overall scoring, it was the best feeling ever.”

Brett Pray, 17, is headed to Lindenwood University on scholarship and said he plans to use his time to hone his craft in the sport he loves, while also getting a college education.

“My plan is to get a business degree, but also get better at shooting there,” Pray said. “I’d eventually like to compete in the junior Olympics and then hopefully join the Olympic team one day.”

Lindenwood is a perennial powerhouse in the sport of shooting, having won 15 consecutive national championships between 2004 and 2018.

Before Holdorf, Pray and the others head off to college, however, they will be participating in an event to help defray the costs associated with their trip to nationals later this year.

Registration for the 3rd Annual Sporting Clay Tournament is now open, and Barge said the event is not only an important fundraiser, but also an opportunity for people interested in the sport of clay shooting.

“It’s a great way to get out and meet the athletes and learn about the sport,” Hodge said. “It’s a way for us to offset the costs associated with participating in the nationals tournament for our athletes.”

There are several sponsorship opportunities for the event, which will be held beginning at 8 a.m. on April 15 at Northlake Clay Target Sports located at 13055 Cleveland Gibbs Road in Northlake.

The cost to participate in the event is $125 per shooter and $500 for 4-person teams, which will include 100 sporting clays and lunch, with awards for top teams and individuals as well as prize raffles.

Visit facebook.com/MarcusClayTargetTeam for more information on the fundraising event.

Such sanctioning bodies as USA YESS (Youth Education and Shooting Sports) and the Scholastic Clay Target Program (SCTP) sponsor the tournaments in which the shooting teams compete, and following a banner 2022 season, the Marcus program experienced a near 100-percent growth in the sport, increasing from 32 athletes to 60.

“We actually had to cut it off just due to resources,” Barge said. “We try to keep it a 4-1 or 5-1 ratio of coach to kids, and we couldn’t reasonably provide enough practice time to any more students.”

Team scores in the sport are determined by a program’s top five scores and there are four divisions: varsity, junior varsity, intermediate (middle school) and novice (first year of middle school).

Shooting is a no-cut sport and is co-ed, with roughly a dozen of the Marcus shooters being female.

“We’ve had a great deal of success with many wins or placings in tournaments,” Barge said. “One thing that a lot of people don’t know is that we actually have middle schoolers on the team as well. We have 6th through 12th grade, and even had 5th graders, who are younger siblings of our athletes, that want to join up.”

Barge, whose own children Taylor and Coleman have competed for the Marcus program, has been coaching in some capacity since his teenage years.

He has volunteered with the Boy Scouts as a range safety officer and shotgun and rifle instructor for Troop 262, which meets at Downing Middle School in Flower Mound. That was where he met some of the guys involved with the Marcus shooting team and decided to be a part of the program himself.

“It’s just something I’ve always done, because I have had great coaches in my life that have inspired me,” Barge said. “I hope I can do the same.”

Previous articleAging in Style with Lori Williams: Why should you use a Senior Locator Service?
John English
John English

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.