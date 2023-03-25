Travel with Terri to Dallas Blooms Floral Festival

Welcome the spring season at the “Dallas Blooms Floral Festival.” This is one of the largest floral festivals in the world and is held annually at the beautiful Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden.

This fantastic floral display is absolutely an explosion of color! Visitors will see over 100 varieties of Spring Bulbs, 100 Japanese Cherry Blossom Trees, 1,000 Azaleas, 500,000 Blooming Blossoms, and 500,000 Blooming Tulips. In fact, throughout the past 39 years, the Arboretum has planted more than 9 million blooming bulbs. They have the most tulips, outside of The Netherlands, in any public garden. I have visited the famous Keukenhof Tulips Gardens in Holland and this tulip display in Dallas is equally as impressive and much closer to home.

In addition, there is a traveling exhibit of interesting sculptures scattered throughout the gardens that is fun to discover. These are the works of sculptor artist Gary Lee Price called “Great Contributors.” The historical figures include Joan of Arc, Ruby Bridges, Amelia Earhart, Mother Teresa, and Harriet Tubman. Some of the others are Albert Einstein, Benjamin Franklin, and Mark Twain. They are joined by the resident sculpture of William Shakespeare. These beautiful bronze sculptures are all life-size and are placed on benches where you can sit by them and take a picture or have a conversation.

There is also a variety of themed programming throughout the garden of 66 acres like book signings; speakers; children’s activities; entertainment; live music; tasting and cooking classes; plus wine and beer pairings.

If visiting the Arboretum with children, be sure and give yourself plenty of time to explore the fabulous children’s garden. This is the nationally acclaimed ‘Rory Meyers Children’s Adventure Garden’ and it features 17 indoor/outdoor children’s galleries, 150 interactive science games, and a variety of daily events and activities of themed adventures throughout the Dallas Blooms festival.

Southern Living magazine states that this is one of the “Best Places to See Stunning Spring Blooms Across the South.” Dallas Blooms has also been ranked as “One of the Top Places in the Entire World to see Spring Flowers.” All these breathtaking views along the bank of White Rock Lake are for both locals and tourists to enjoy.

The festival runs until mid-April. The Arboretum is located in East Dallas at 8525 Garland Road. For a full list of upcoming events and activities, visit www.dallasarboretum.org.

Terri Guthrie is a member of the Society of American Travel Writers. Follow “Travel with Terri” on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.