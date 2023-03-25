Saturday, March 25, 2023
Reputation is everything at Southern Floors of Texas

Steve Gamel
By Steve Gamel
David Britt with Southern Floors of Texas may be the most popular name in flooring among residents of southern Denton County. And that’s not him saying that, either. Go to nearly any community Facebook group in Lantana and surrounding towns and ask for a referral for new hardwood floors, carpet, or even tile, and you’ll find Britt’s name mentioned in nearly every reply.

In a world where homeowners have options for their home improvement needs, local residents clearly have their favorite.

“I’ve found that if you do good work and treat people right, you’ll get recommended a lot,” Britt said. “Fortunately, I haven’t had anyone upset over the years. It feels nice to know people refer me like that.”

When building or updating your home, selecting the right flooring remains one of the most important choices you’ll make. The good news is that Britt, 62, has more than 44 years invested in the flooring industry and has a knack for taking the guesswork out of what makes the most sense for your style, tastes, and budget. He moved to Lantana in 2003, and with Southern Floors of Texas handles pretty much everything that has to do with flooring. This includes hardwood floors, ceramic and porcelain tile, carpet, vinyl plank, backsplashes, natural stone, showers, and everything in between.

Their showroom is located in Aubrey and offers a complete selection of all the latest trends and colors. Britt can also bring samples to his client’s homes and offers free estimates. Once you make your choice, Britt and Southern Floors strive to go above and beyond and promise a professional and friendly install.

“Our reputation means everything to us,” he said. “At the end of the day, everyone sells the same stuff — even the big-box stores. So what happens is everything comes down to service and standing behind your work.”

To learn more about Southern Floors of Texas, visit www.southernfloors.net.

 

(Sponsored content)

