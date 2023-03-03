Police chase ends in Lewisville

A Department of Public Safety vehicle pursuit came to an end Thursday afternoon in Lewisville.

About 12:20 p.m. Thursday, a trooper attempted to pull over a driver on I-35e, just south of downtown Dallas, according to a DPS news release, but the driver refused to stop. Police pursued the suspect vehicle up I-35E into Lewisville, where the driver pulled over near East Corporate Drive and was taken into custody without further incident.

The suspect, 22-year-old Timberlon Cole of Dallas, was charged with accident involving damage to vehicle, a misdemeanor, and evading arrest and tampering with physical evidence, both felonies. An investigation is ongoing.