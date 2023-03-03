Cracked & Crepe opens in Flower Mound

Cracked & Crepe, a new breakfast and lunch restaurant, has begun its soft opening in Flower Mound.

The new eatery, 5851 Long Prairie Road, is in the old Starwood Cafe location. It’s the third Cracked & Crepe location, joining the ones in Aubrey and Frisco. It is not fully open, Owner Sam Kunwar said, as renovations are still being completed, but it will be open Saturday and closed on Monday. Once it is fully open, the restaurant will be open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.

The breakfast menu features lots of morning meal favorites — steak and eggs, omelets, pancakes, waffles, crepes and much more. For lunch, customers can order salads, burgers, sandwiches and more. Espresso drinks are also available, and Kunwar said they’re going to add bar drinks as well.

Kunwar said he hopes local residents will enjoy the new eatery.

“I really like this location, it’s in the center of the Flower Mound and Highland Village area, it’s really nice and I like the people around here,” he said.

