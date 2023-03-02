Senior Talk DFW — March 2023

March marks the beginning of spring. Spring is celebrated as a time of renewal, rejuvenation, and new beginnings. What does “spring” mean for you?

Are you itching to get out in your yard and start your spring cleaning? Are you ready for some basketball? March Madness is here! St. Patrick’s Day is always fun and it’s our wedding anniversary, 33 years! The time change is March 12. Ugh. It seems I don’t ever catch up that hour I lose. How about you?

Take some time to reflect on what renewal or new beginnings means for you. During the winter months we’re busy with the holidays and then we hibernate in January and February. What is something you want to accomplish this month or this year?

What steps can you take to make that happen? Is it a dream trip? My dream trip starts March 1 when we leave to visit our daughter in Ireland. I haven’t seen her since June 2021! Friend me at facebook.com/edwenapotter to follow our journey and see the beautiful scenery as we tour parts of Ireland.

Have you been putting off some decisions or tasks? If you’re considering moving because your home no longer serves you, the list of “to-do’s” can seem enormous. Start with one drawer, one closet. It’s amazing how once you start and take that first step, you get on a roll. What other resources do you need? Contact a professional (my info’s below) to be your guide.

Tax season is here (sorry). As you gather paperwork that’s needed, throw out or set aside what you don’t need to keep. Plan to attend a Shred Event so your personal documents can be safely and securely shredded. May 6 from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. I have a Shred Truck at 1201 Old Oak Flower Mound (Stone Hill Farms community pool parking lot). Bring your boxes and bags!

Want to learn new things that help you plan and prepare for life, moving, retirement, or downsizing? Plug into our monthly Candid Conversations for Today’s Seniors. The 3rd Thursday from 10-11:30 a.m. we meet at NCTC in Parker Square. “Like” facebook.com/SeniorTalkDFW, call 469-616-0561, or email [email protected] to get added to our mailing list so you’ll know about upcoming topics. March 16th is Buying/Selling in Today’s Market. RSVP today. Even if you aren’t thinking of moving for a while, come learn how our housing market is performing and what it means for your financial planning. April 13th we’ll discuss 55+ living options. Future Conversations will explore wealth transfer, elder law, and trusts.

We want to hear from you. What resources and information will be helpful for your future Conversations?

Edwena Potter, Certified Senior Housing Professional, Keller Williams, 469-616-0561

(Sponsored content)