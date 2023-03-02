Crews working to clear roadways, repair downed power lines

Local first responders and power line repair crews are working Thursday night to pick up after a storm blew through southern Denton County.

The area escaped major damage from the severe storm, although winds reportedly reached 80 mph and a possible brief tornado was caught on video in Pecan Square in Northlake. Most of the damage in the area was limited to downed power lines, fences and tree limbs, as well as trampolines and other outdoor items being blown away.

TORNADO? April Jeanette Torres sent us this video from the Pecan Square neighborhood in Roanoke. It was either a brief spin up tornado or a large dust devil. No significant injuries or damage reported. @NWSFortWorth pic.twitter.com/89Iby6ftGk — DFW Scanner (@DFWscanner) March 3, 2023

“Several power lines and trees down across the district, resulting in some power outages and roads being blocked,” Denton County ESD No. 1 Chief Ricky Vaughan said. “Denton County ESD No. 1 responded to 14 calls throughout the evening. Thankfully no there major damages reported thus far.”

Many Argyle Oncor customers are facing an “extended outage” due to a downed power line on Country Club Road, according to Argyle Mayor Bryan Livingston.

As of 8:30 p.m., about 380 homes in west Flower Mound and about 100 more in Lakeside were without power, as well as some traffic signals around town, according to a Flower Mound Fire Department spokesman.