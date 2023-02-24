Friday, February 24, 2023
Argyle ISD names new Sixth Grade Center principal

Holly Williams, photo courtesy of Argyle ISD

The Argyle ISD Board of Trustees this week approved the hiring of Holly Williams as the new Sixth Grade Center principal.

Williams has served as an assistant principal at Argyle Middle School since 2020. The new Sixth Grade Center, located at 800 Eagle Drive, will open at the start of the 2023-2024 school year. The building — which was previously the former Argyle Intermediate School, Argyle ISD administrative offices and Board Room — is being renovated, according to a news release from the district. Due to Argyle ISD’s student enrollment growth, Argyle Middle School is reaching capacity, and this shift in configuration will help accommodate the need for additional instructional space.

“I am incredibly honored to be chosen as the principal of the Sixth Grade Campus,” Williams said. “Argyle ISD is the best district in the state of Texas, and I have had the privilege to be a part of it for the last 19 years. I am looking forward to working with our fantastic 6th-grade teachers, the Argyle ISD community and our incoming 6th-grade students.”

Williams has worked in Argyle ISD since 2004 and taught multiple grade levels and subjects, and served on the Hilltop Elementary campus leadership team. She started her career as a sixth grade teacher in Kansas and also taught in Arlington ISD.

“Mrs. Williams has an extensive background in teaching elementary, working with Emergent Bilingual Learners, and secondary administration,” said Argyle ISD Superintendent Dr. Telena Wright. “She values communication and fostering positive relationships with students, employees, and parents and will be a huge asset to the AISD administrative team.”

