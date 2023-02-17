Just the Facts from Mayor Robertson — February 2023

The Town Council, staff and I would like to extend our deepest sympathy to Jeannie Courtwright, Martha Sue Crowther, Robin Shackelford, and their families at the passing of their mother Jean Shackelford who passed on January 10th, 2023. Jean and her husband Bob were one of the founding families who came together to preserve the rural atmosphere of Copper Canyon. Robert (Bob) Shackelford also served as the first Town Marshal.

Jean, 85, was born on October 23, 1937, to Fred and Frank Hollon in Montgomery, Alabama. After graduating from Sidney Lanier High School, she headed to Dallas to become a flight attendant for Delta Airlines. There she would meet her husband, Robert Shackelford. Together they welcomed three daughters, Martha Sue, Jeannie, and Robin. “Mama” as her daughters knew her and “Gummy” as her grandchildren fondly called her, was kind, generous and compassionate. Her gracious spirit made everyone feel loved the moment they met her. She possessed a quick wit and a sassy attitude. She loved her family and friends unconditionally and completely. Her love for nature and God’s creation was evident out her kitchen window where she would gaze for hours. She could tan like no other and loved the beach where she had a place for years. As a true Southern lady, she loved baking and cooking for family and friends she so dearly adored. Jean loved her church and was a member of the JOY Senior Adult Bible Study of Lantana Community Church. She was a beautiful woman inside and out who loved Jesus and shared Him with us all. For this we will always be grateful. Jean was preceded in death by her loving husband Bob. Jean’s older sister, Alice Tyson, joined her in heaven the same day shortly after Jean’s passing.

Jean is survived by her three daughters: Martha Sue Crowther and her husband, Jim, Jeannie Courtwright and her husband Jeff, and Robin Shackelford, and her stepson Brian Shackelford, a brother Frank Hollon Jr; grandchildren, Ashton Serotko, Jimmy Crowther and wife, Avery and soon-to-be great-grandson, James Walter, Mary Hollon Crowther, Sunny Courtwright, Justin Shackelford, and trusted ranch hand and loyal friend, Santiago.

Town Council Election

On Saturday, May 6, 2023, Copper Canyon will conduct a general election to elect a mayor and two council members. Three citizens will be elected at large to serve a two-year term. Please note that the places are not geographically based. These positions are currently filled by: Mayor – Ron Robertson; Council Member Place 2 – Larry Johnson; Council Member Place 4 – Dale Andrews.

As of Jan. 24, Council Members Johnson and Andrews and I have submitted applications to run for another term.

Applications to file for a place on the May 6, ballot must be received by 5 p.m. Feb. 17 at Town Hall, 400 Woodland Drive, Copper Canyon. Town Hall office hours are 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m., however, Town Hall will remain open until 5 p.m. on Feb. 17. For more information, please contact Secretary Sheila Morales at [email protected].

Mayors Crime Luncheon

On January 18, I was honored to once again host our 12th Annual Denton County Mayors Crime Luncheon. The guest list included every Mayor and Police Chief in Denton County, Fire Chiefs, County Commissioners, Denco 9-1-1 board members, Denton County State Representatives, Denton County Constables, local J.P.’s and Denton County Sheriff’s officials among others.

Over 95 guests attended the luncheon at Crossroads Church in Double Oak and CoServ generously co-sponsored the event again this year. Over 12 years ago, former Copper Canyon Mayor Sue Tejml hosted the first of these luncheons to address serious issues that precede or accelerate criminal activity in Denton County. The purpose is for local officials to collaborate on the topic of crime prevention in Denton County. This year, we wanted to directly address the issues we currently are facing in Denton County. In the past, speakers have included FBI and Homeland Security.

A panel discussion was led by Denton County Sheriff Tracy Murphree and included Flower Mound Police Chief Andy Kancel, Lewisville Police Chief Kevin Deaver, and Denton Police Chief Doug Shoemaker. With a roomful of law enforcement and elected officials from all over Denton County, the discussion included issues related to crime dynamics, recruitment of officers, preparing our cities for growth and other topics.

Our guest speaker this year also included Tempa Sherrill. Tempa has served at the Meadows Institute as their Chief Clinical Officer and provided oversight of all behavioral health programs and services. Prior to that, she founded the Stay the Course Program, which provides therapies to veterans, first responders, frontline medical workers, and families. She is a Licensed Professional Counselor Supervisor with a Master of Science degree in Counseling Psychology from Tarleton State University and a Master of Education Administration degree from Texas Wesleyan University.

Tempa discussed the various issues first responders face on a daily basis being at the forefront of each incident or disaster while ensuring the safety and well-being of the population. They are also in danger of being exposed to potentially traumatic situations that pose risk of harm to them or the people under their care. This constitutes a great risk for the behavioral health of first responders, putting them at risk for stress, PTSD, depression, and other health issues.

First responders carry the weight of their own safety and well-being as well as those they serve and making programmatic changes to educate them, support them, and protect their health and well-being would reduce the risk of burnout, fatigue, or other behavioral health issues associated with being overworked, uncertain, or stressed. Our luncheon addressed those issues with many decision makers in attendance and the panel of Denton County Sheriff and the police chiefs.

With Copper Canyon being a relatively small area, we feel it’s important to work with all area law enforcement, first responders and elected officials to provide the upmost safe environment for our citizens. By addressing the issues in person, we maintain a proactive approach in the protection of our town and the citizens. The luncheon provides this opportunity for Denton County.

Town Hall will be closed Monday, Feb. 20th for President’s Day.