Saturday, February 11, 2023
Flower Mound police to hold catalytic converter anti-theft event

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
0
128
Many catalytic converters were recovered from a suspect vehicle in Lewisville on Thursday (photo courtesy of the Lewisville Police Department).

The Flower Mound Police Department announced Thursday that it will hold an event later this month to paint residents’ catalytic converters to discourage would-be thieves.

Image courtesy of the Flower Mound Police Department

Catalytic converter thefts are on the rise, nationally and locally; three suspects were arrested Thursday by Lewisville police after 20 stolen catalytic converters (valued nearly $40,000) were found in their vehicle. Thieves can quickly slide under a vehicle parked outside, cut off the valuable catalytic converters and leave in under a minute, leaving the vehicle in need of a pricey replacement.

Police departments around the country have encouraged residents to spray paint their catalytic converters, in hopes that the paint will deter would-be thieves because they might have trouble selling them. The Flower Mound Police Department is joining those departments and will host its first free catalytic converter anti-theft painting event from 3:30-7 p.m. on Feb. 23 at Slyde’s Car Wash, 2401 Justin Road.

Some departments also encourage car owners to carve their license plate number or part of their VIN into the catalytic converter to further discourage thieves. Some people are skeptical that the painting or marking will work, because the thieves are after the precious metals inside the catalytic converters, so they may just take them apart before selling them. But police believe the painting may help and certainly won’t hurt.

Additionally, the best way to prevent your catalytic converter from being stolen is to park your vehicle in a closed garage, near streetlights or in view of your home security cameras, according to FMPD.

