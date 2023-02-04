Saturday, February 4, 2023
HomeSouthern Denton County BusinessLocal Experts
Southern Denton County BusinessLocal Experts

What’s love got to do with it?

CTG Staff
By CTG Staff
0
1
Attorney Virginia Hammerle

The law has a love-hate relationship with “love.” Roses, wine, and chocolate-covered strawberries have no place in the courtroom.

Love can cause problems when it translates to actual behavior. Couples in love often seem incapable of making rational decisions.

Take marriage, for example. The law considers marriage a legally-sanctioned partnership with rules made up by the state. There is no mention of love in the law. Most couples enter into a marriage without any idea of the real-world implications.

Texas has some very definite implications for a married couple. From the date of the marriage, the earnings of both spouses are lumped together into community property. Each spouse has an undivided ½ interest in every penny of income. It does not matter which spouse earned the money or where the money, once earned, was deposited. It is all community property.

Every asset purchased by a spouse is presumed to be community property. Each spouse is presumed to own an undivided ½ interest in every cushion of the new couch in the family room.

Every debt incurred by a spouse is presumed to be a community debt. Each spouse is presumed to owe ½ of the other spouse’s credit card debt.

A spouse cannot title their way out of community property.  It does not matter if a vehicle purchased after marriage is titled in only one spouse’s name, or if only one spouse’s name is shown as owner of a bank account. It is all community property.

There is a way to keep assets, debts and earnings separate. The couple can execute a written marital agreement. The agreement can be signed before or after the actual wedding ceremony.

Love keeps a lot of couples from discussing the business side of marriage. It should not. Love has nothing to do with it.

Attorney Virginia Hammerle has practiced litigation and estate planning for 40 years. She is founder and managing attorney for Hammerle Finley Law Firm (hammerle.com). This article does not constitute as legal advice.

(Sponsored content)

Previous articleMoney Sense: Smart – and surprising – ways to pay for your children’s education
CTG Staff
CTG Staff
The Cross Timbers Gazette News Department

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.