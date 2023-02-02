Road conditions improving, but drivers still urged to use caution

After days of extremely icy conditions, the roads in southern Denton County have begun to improve, but residents are still encouraged to stay home or use extra caution while driving.

Main roadways are in the best condition, as they received the most pre-treatment and have since had the most Public Works trucks working to clear them.

“However, closer to home may prove more difficult,” the Denton Police Department said on social media Thursday morning. “Some residential and side streets are still icy and treacherous while others have melted. Slick driveways and sidewalks are no joke – please be extra cautious if you try to leave home.

“If you can wait to go out, conditions should improve as the temperatures increase today.”

The town of Flower Mound said Thursday morning that road conditions are better on the east side of town than on the west, where there is still some accumulation.

“As you venture out today, please reduce your speed and give yourself more time, in case you need to navigate some slick areas,” the town said on social media.

Some light rain is expected in southern Denton County throughout Thursday afternoon, but temperatures are above the freezing point and expected to stay that way until late Thursday night, which is expected to significantly improve the road conditions. There is a chance of an overnight refreeze, but everything should improve significantly in the morning. On Friday, the weather will be dry and sunny with a high of 48 degrees, according to the National Weather Service forecast.

The National Weather Service was worried about ice accumulation on trees and power lines causing power outages, but there was not as much precipitation as expected and no widespread outages have been reported.

Most local government facilities are closed all day Thursday, but the town of Flower Mound will open its Town Hall, Municipal Court, Senior Center, Animal Adoption Center, Community Activity Center and Public Library at noon.