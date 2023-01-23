Weir: Meet Brent Hagenbuch, Denton County GOP Chairman

Now that 2022 is in the rearview mirror it’s time to focus on the things that matter in 2023. Among the entities that influence our lives is the various governments, local, state and national. Last year we had a few elected officials achieve new positions in our North Texas orbit. Former Flower Mound Councilmember, Ben Bumgarner, was elected to the Texas House of Representatives in District 63, replacing longtime Rep. Tan Parker, who was elected to the Texas Senate in District 12, replacing Senator Jane Nelson, who was a dynamic leader in that seat for 30 years. After Nelson declined to run for another term, Governor Abbott appointed her to the position of Texas Secretary of State.

Another office with a new leader is that of Denton County Republican Chairman. Former Chair, Jayne Howell, who decided not to run for reelection, was succeeded by Brent Hagenbuch, a former Navy Civil Engineer with extensive experience in the transport industry. Mr. Hagenbuch came over for an interview to talk about his role as GOP leader and what he envisions for the county going forward. In addition, he spoke about the upcoming Lincoln-Reagan Dinner on February 11th, at the Embassy Suites Hotel in Denton. Texas Governor Greg Abbott will share the Keynote Speaker role with Seth Dillon, CEO or the Babylon Bee, a satirical sword of world events and public figures. GOP Congressman Pat Fallon will be the host for the annual event. The following is a short bio sent by Mr. Hagenbuch:

“CEO & Owner of Titus Transport, a leader in transportation services to large retail grocery chains consisting of 18 locations from Phoenix to Philadelphia with over 800 drivers and support employees.

Prior to founding Titus Transport Mr. Hagenbuch served as President of Transport Industries. Under his leadership the company grew from $200 million to $500 million in annual sales with thousands of tractor-trailers and over 30 terminal locations throughout the country. Brent’s background also includes strategy & general management roles at PepsiCo’s Frito-Lay division.

“Mr. Hagenbuch served as an officer in U.S. Navy Civil Engineer Corps during the first gulf war era as a Company Commander in Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 4, a Public Works Officer in Charge of Construction at Concord Naval Weapons Station, and an instructor at the Civil Engineer Corps Officers School. In terms of education, he holds a BS in Mechanical Engineering from the US Naval Academy, a MS in Civil Engineering from Stanford University, and an MBA from the Anderson School of Management at UCLA.

“Regarding community service and ministry work, Brent serves on the Board of Directors of Feed the Children (recently recognized as the nation’s largest food bank). He was formerly the President of the North Dallas Chapter of the K-Life ministry and an Amazon Vida mission Board Director. He served as Planning & Zoning Commissioner for the town of Little Elm, TX. And he has served in several positions in the Denton County Republican Party including Precinct Chairman, Area Leader, 2nd Vice Chair of Political Affairs and currently is the Chairman of the Denton County Republican Party.

“Brent has a beautiful family including his wife and partner of 38 years, Jean, daughter Nicole who is studying for a master’s degree at UNT, his son Adam, who graduated from Carnegie Mellon’s School of Drama and appears regularly in popular TV programs and three grandchildren.”