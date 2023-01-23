New sandwich shop opens in Flower Mound

Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop — known for its award-winning hand-crafted cheese steaks, turkey subs and more — debuted its newest location Monday in Flower Mound.

The new shop is now open at 801 International Parkway, Suite 530. Capriotti’s brings the Flower Mound community its 47-year tradition of slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys in-house and hand-pulling them every morning along with other menu items made with fresh ingredients, according to a company news release.

Capriotti’s is known for its wide array of sandwiches including The Bobbie, made with fresh oven-roasted turkey, cranberry sauce, stuffing and mayo; the Capastrami, made with hot pastrami, Swiss cheese, Russian dressing and homemade coleslaw; and the cheesesteak, made with premium steak, chicken or Impossible plant-based meat and melted cheese plus hot or sweet peppers. The Flower Mound Capriotti’s will offer a convenient order-ahead option, in addition to third-party delivery services. The new shop will bring 20 new jobs to the Flower Mound community.

The Flower Mound location is managed by Erik Frazier, who was introduced to the Capriotti’s brand through his family. With over 20 years of corporate experience, Frazier knew he could apply his experience to his new business venture with Capriotti’s. Frazier is looking forward to bringing an upscale, fast-casual sandwich concept that offers a unique experience of flavors to the Flower Mound community.

“When looking into restaurant franchises, it was the ingredients that the brands were using that was most important to me,” Frazier said. “Capriotti’s is known to have fresh, high-quality ingredients it is a privilege to bring Capriotti’s award-winning sandwiches to Flower Mound and its surrounding areas.”

Flower Mound Capriotti’s fans can download the CAPAddicts Rewards app on iOS and Android to earn and redeem rewards and score free food. Capriotti’s in Flower Mound offers catering for any event, from corporate events to birthday parties, with items such as party trays with cold subs, box lunches, or a hot meatball bar.

Capriotti’s is open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. For additional information, visit www.capriottis.com or call the location at 972-537-5089.