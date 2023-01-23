Flower Mound home a total loss after fire

A Flower Mound family were displaced Sunday night after their home caught fire.

Flower Mound firefighters responded about 9:45 p.m. to the structure fire in the 4100 block of Buckthorn Court, and they could see the smoke and flames before they even arrived. The people at the home had already self-evacuated, and firefighters rescued two dogs that were still in the house, according to Brandon Barth, a Flower Mound Fire Department spokesman. No one was injured.

Firefighters extinguished the flames and cleared the scene around midnight. Barth said the house is considered a total loss, due to fire and water damage.

The occupants told the fire department that the fire was caused by a heater on the back porch, Barth said.