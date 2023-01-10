Tuesday, January 10, 2023
New state legislators sworn in

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
Photos courtesy of Denton County

Newly elected Republican state legislators from southern Denton County were sworn in to office Tuesday morning.

Denton County Judge Andy Eads and Precinct 3 Commissioner Bobbie Mitchell sit on the Texas House floor as the new session opens.

New Texas Secretary of State Jane Nelson, R-Flower Mound, who represented southern Denton County in the Texas State Senate for two decades, convened the 88th Texas Legislative Session on the floor of the Texas House of Representatives on Tuesday morning. Tan Parker, R-Flower Mound, a longtime representative in House District 65, was sworn in to replace Nelson as the new state senator for State Senate District 12. Several new faces, also all Republican, were also sworn in to State House seats to represent portions of southern Denton County: Kronda Thimesch (HD 65), Ben Bumgarner (HD 63) and Richard Hayes (HD 57).

Denton County Judge Andy Eads, Precinct 3 Commissioner Bobbie Mitchell and Precinct 2 Commissioner Kevin Falconer all attended the opening session and met with members of the Denton County delegation. Eads and Mitchell said it was “an honor to sit on the floor of the House of Representatives as the new session opened,” the county said in a social media post.

Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

