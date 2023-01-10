Daily Thread opens in Highland Village

Daily Thread, an affordable women’s apparel store, is now open at The Shops at Highland Village.

“We are honored to welcome Daily Thread to The Shops at Highland Village as the retailer’s first location in Texas,” said Ginny Tirey, marketing coordinator at The Shops at Highland Village. “Daily Thread is sure to become the Highland Village community’s go-to spot for affordable women’s fashion.”

With new styles added weekly, Daily Thread offers an extensive inventory assortment of women’s fashions, according to a news release from The Shops. The retailer carries various sizes, including petite, missy and plus, from new and well-known brands.

“The Daily Thread team is thrilled to have finally opened its doors in Texas,” said Tami Oxley, district manager at Daily Thread. “We look forward to introducing our extensive and inclusive assortment of women’s tops, bottoms and more to community members in Highland Village and beyond.”

Daily Thread is located at ​​1500 Cottonwood Creek, Suite J170, between Kendra Scott and Zumiez. The store will be open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.