Highland Village approves park projects

The Highland Village City Council this month approved two contracts for parks and recreation projects.

The first contract was with Viking Fence Co. for $184,251 to install fencing around the Doubletree Ranch Park splash pad and to replace sections of fencing at the Highland Village Tennis Center, according to a news release from the city.

The second contract was with ForeverLawn Texas for $114,902 for drainage improvements and the installation of synthetic surfacing at the Doubletree Ranch park playground, as well as the installation of a second hitting station and synthetic grass in the two bullpens at the Unity Park softball field.

The council approved both contracts during its Dec. 13 meeting.