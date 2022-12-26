Missing A&M student from Flower Mound found deceased in Austin

A Texas A&M student who went missing over a week ago has been found dead in Austin, a spokesperson for his family announced on social media Saturday.

According to police, Tanner Hoang, 22, of Flower Mound, was found deceased near the Pennybacker Bridge on Loop 360. The cause of death has not been released, but police do not suspect foul play.

CBS DFW reported that Hoang’s family went to College Station the week before last to watch him graduate. On December 16, Hoang was supposed to meet his family for lunch before the commencement ceremony, but he never showed up and they couldn’t reach him by phone. Later, the family found out that he did not meet the requirements to graduate and Hoang was missing.

Tanners sister, Mia Hoang, posted a tribute to her brother on the Finding Tanner Hoang Facebook group: “I want to thank everyone who has been praying for us over the past week. Your love and support has meant the world to us. God’s love has been so evident to us during this time. Through this trial, our family has grown stronger together and in our faith. We may not understand why certain things happen, but God does, and God works for the good in our lives. We will continue to praise and love the Lord. Today, we give thanks for the gift of peace and eternal life with our Father.”