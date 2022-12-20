Twin Peaks opens in Northlake

Twin Peaks, a chain of sports bars and restaurants known for its revealing uniforms for its waitresses, has opened a new location in Northlake.

The new restaurant is located at 13740 Raceway Drive, on the northbound I-35W frontage road just south of Hwy 114. Twin Peaks restaurants are designed with a wilderness lodge theme and serve a range of entrees from burgers and wings to flatbreads and tacos, plus plenty of alcoholic beverages.

The chain’s slogan is “Eats. Drinks. Scenic Views.”

The Northlake location is open for “special grand opening hours” from 5 p.m. to midnight Tuesday through Friday, and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday.

Click here for more information about the new location.