Tuesday, December 20, 2022
Flower Mound Police Blotter

Mark Smith
(Photo courtesy of the Flower Mound Police Department)

The following is a summary of recent incident reports made to the Flower Mound Police Department as compiled by the staff of The CTG:

On Oct. 18 at 1:53 p.m., a 27-year-old woman reported that she was assaulted by her 36-year-old boyfriend because he was upset that she went to the grocery store without telling him. She also had an injury stemming from when he had allegedly punched her in the face two days earlier. He was arrested on suspicion of continuous family violence.

On Oct. 18 at 2:17 p.m., an 18-year-old man reported that he got into an argument with a 38-year-old man in the 600 block of Cross Timbers Road when the older man allegedly went to his vehicle, pulled a handgun, pointed it at the victim and threatened to kill him. The victim said he was never near the suspect’s vehicle, despite the suspect claiming he felt threatened by the victim’s proximity to him and his vehicle. Security footage corroborated the victim’s story, and the suspect was arrested without incident.

On Oct. 19 at 4:43 p.m., a man reported that his company-assigned vehicle had been stolen in the 2400 block of Lakeside Parkway. He had left it there about 7:30 p.m. the night before, and when he returned at 4:30 p.m. it was gone. The apartment complex confirmed that no one towed it.

On Oct. 20 at 1 p.m., a man reported that his $40,000 pickup was stolen from the Market Street parking lot while he was shopping. Surveillance video showed a suspect vehicle park next to the vehicle, and within three minutes, both vehicles left the parking lot.

On Oct. 24 at 4:21 p.m., an officer observed suspicious activity in the parking lot of the Academy store and conducted a traffic stop in the 3600 block of Justin Road. The driver, a 42-year-old man, was found to have magnetic devices in his pocket that are used to circumvent anti-theft systems. The passenger, a 48-year-old man, also possessed magnetic devices and had warrants for narcotics and theft. A backpack was found to have two pairs of golf gloves that were stolen from Academy. Both subjects were arrested without incident.

On Oct. 27 at 6:18 p.m., a man reported that his pickup, valued over $30,000, was taken while he was at work in the 600 block of Northwood Drive.

On Nov. 1 at 7 a.m., a trailer full of aluminum tubing valued about $40,000 was reported stolen from the 300 block of International Parkway. Security cameras showed that a suspect vehicle, a black Dodge four-door pickup, towed the trailer away around 10 p.m. the night before. A GPS tracker on the trailer showed that it was taken to Fort Worth, but officers were unable to locate it and it is believed the suspect removed the tracker.

On the evening of Nov. 16, a theft suspect got into a physical altercation with loss prevention at Dick’s Sporting Goods and fled the scene. Police located the suspect’s vehicle, pulled him over in the 800 block of Long Prairie Road and made the arrest.

On the morning of Nov. 18, a driver involved in a wreck at Hwy 377 and FM 1171 fled the scene, eastbound on 1171. Witnesses thought the driver was possibly intoxicated. Officers located the vehicle and tried to conduct a traffic stop, but the driver did not yield, and a low-speed pursuit began. The vehicle finally stopped, and it was determined that the driver was not intoxicated but experiencing a medical issue.

Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

