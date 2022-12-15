Robson Ranch Rambler — December 2022

I attended a sourdough breadmaking class at a friend’s home the other evening. It was the perfect precursor to this holiday season. One thing I learned is that the breadmaking process involves doing something and then letting the dough set for a period of time. It forces you to slow down. If you want to have good bread, you cannot rush the process. I hope to keep that in mind. As I shop, bake and engage in Christmas activities with family and friends, I will periodically stop for some quiet time and reflect on my blessings.

Of course, it wouldn’t be Robson Ranch if we didn’t have many ways to make our December days merry and bright. Different streets in the Ranch have themed decorations. Streets are lit with beautiful angels, giant candy canes, or glittery lamp posts, to name a few. This year, one neighborhood took it a step further. Residents were invited to submit designs for wood panels that displayed special meaning for them. A collaboration between artisans and woodworkers brought these designs to life. All worthy of a drive through.

Music abounds this holiday season for Robson Ranch residents. By the time this publication is out, we will have enjoyed a free Christmas Concert from the Fellowship at the Ranch Church and an elegant dinner dance hosted by our Homeowners Association and Wildhorse Grill. All residents can be singers for one December night as we carol and visit with neighbors who my need some holiday cheer.

The Music Club has two special events planned for the Holiday Season. The Robson Ranch Choir will perform Christmas at the Ranch on Dec. 17 and 18, then host the New Year’s Eve Dinner/Dance on Dec. 31. Both events are open to the public. Please visit rrmusicclub.com to purchase tickets.

Admittedly, December weather is not kind to Texas golfers. The Wildhorse Golf Club at Robson Ranch is a 27-hole championship course and is open to the public. Our course was ranked #4 in the 2022 Dallas/Fort Worth West rankings in the AvidGolfer November publication: “From tee to green, all 27 holes are in phenomenal shape.” Hopefully, golfers will find very temperature friendly days to play in December. The rest of us will simply enjoy the weather.

Many of us at Robson Ranch will ring in the New Year on a cruise organized through our Road Runners Travel Club. Life is good.

Hoping your holiday has joyous occasions and peaceful moments.