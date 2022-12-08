Summit Club of Flower Mound elects new officers

For the first time in over a decade, the Summit Club of Flower Mound will have a new president.

Club members elected new officers on Thursday. Bill Wetherbee and Duane Francis will continue in their roles of VP Information Services and Treasurer, respectively. Chuck Chester will step into the role of VP Community Activities, and Bryan Webb was elected club president, according to a news release from the club.

Claudio Forest, who had served as club president for 11 years, will be taking on the advisory role of Past President, previously held by Gerald Robinson. The club has grown in membership, activities and community presence under Forest’s leadership, and was named Flower Mound’s Outstanding Organization of the Year in 2018.

“Claudio’s impact on the club and Flower Mound will be long lasting,” Webb said. “He led by example the Summit Club motto of Community Leadership through Community Service.”

This year the club gave $25,000 in gifts and grants to area organizations, awarded 82 fifth and eighth grade students Academic Excellence Awards, and supported Robotics and Technology teams at Flower Mound and Marcus the High Schools. The club cooks at community events including Children’s Parade on July 4th, Family Campout at Twin Coves, Veteran’s Day Ceremony, Flower Mound Rotary’s Reindeer Run and Breakfast with Santa. The club also recently launched the Flower Mound Smoke Fest BBQ competition that has attracted dozens of pitmasters from across North Texas and allowed thousands of residents to enjoy barbecue tastings while raising funds for area charities and organizations.

The club meets on the first Thursday of each month at Bari’s Pizza and Pasta restaurant. Click here for more information.