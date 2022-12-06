Trailhead Running Supply store to open in Flower Mound

A new trail running and hiking store is opening this weekend in Lakeside.

Trailhead Running Supply will be a retail store selling trail and road running shoes, running and hiking apparel, hydration packs and water bottles, trek poles and more gear focused on outdoor fitness. It’ll also host yoga classes and fitness groups, and serve as a meeting place for social runs, sunset hikes and more.

“This whole store is awesome, but I don’t think of it as just a retail store, but more like a community hub for trail runners and hikers, not just a place to shop but a place to hang out,” said General Manager Drew Flowers. “We have ice, water, coffee and a beer fridge for customers. Come hang out, share stories with us and talk about your next adventure.”

Flowers said the store is a passion project for him and the owners, and the Lakeside location was chosen deliberately.

“Lakeside is a very active community, there’s always people out walking, running and hiking,” Flowers said. “We’re a quarter-mile from the North Shore Trail, one of the first I started running on and I still love it.”

Trailhead Running Supply will open at 10 a.m. Saturday at 2600 Lakeside Parkway, Suite 140. As part of the grand opening event, there will be door prizes, giveaways and raffles of free trail shoes, trail running apparel and race entries.