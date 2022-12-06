Wednesday, December 7, 2022
HomeSouthern Denton County Business
Southern Denton County Business

Trailhead Running Supply store to open in Flower Mound

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
0
34

A new trail running and hiking store is opening this weekend in Lakeside.

Trailhead Running Supply will be a retail store selling trail and road running shoes, running and hiking apparel, hydration packs and water bottles, trek poles and more gear focused on outdoor fitness. It’ll also host yoga classes and fitness groups, and serve as a meeting place for social runs, sunset hikes and more.

“This whole store is awesome, but I don’t think of it as just a retail store, but more like a community hub for trail runners and hikers, not just a place to shop but a place to hang out,” said General Manager Drew Flowers. “We have ice, water, coffee and a beer fridge for customers. Come hang out, share stories with us and talk about your next adventure.”

Flowers said the store is a passion project for him and the owners, and the Lakeside location was chosen deliberately.

“Lakeside is a very active community, there’s always people out walking, running and hiking,” Flowers said. “We’re a quarter-mile from the North Shore Trail, one of the first I started running on and I still love it.”

Trailhead Running Supply will open at 10 a.m. Saturday at 2600 Lakeside Parkway, Suite 140. As part of the grand opening event, there will be door prizes, giveaways and raffles of free trail shoes, trail running apparel and race entries.

Previous articleTown attorney, auditor agree: Double Oak’s use of federal funds complied with rules
Next articleIt’s not too late to get your flu shot, Denton County Health says
Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.