Wednesday, December 7, 2022
HomeSouthern Denton County Local News
Southern Denton County Local News

Town attorney, auditor agree: Double Oak’s use of federal funds complied with rules

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
0
40
Double Oak Town Hall. Photo by Bill Castleman

Double Oak’s town attorney and auditor now agree that the town’s use of federal COVID-19 relief funds was in compliance with U.S. Treasury guidelines.

The town’s use of State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds (SLFRF) came under scrutiny this spring and summer after then-Mayor Von Beougher used a large portion of the town’s SLFRF funds to give $25,000 bonuses to nine town employees. Most towns of similar size gave bonuses no more than $5,000 with SLFRF. Beougher resigned in July as criticisms mounted.

The Town Council then requested an audit of the use of the funding, to find out if the $25,000 bonuses were allowed. The auditors determined that three of the nine employees were not eligible, per SLFRF rules and guidelines, and presented the findings to the Town Council. A majority of council members then voted to write a letter to the U.S. Department of the Treasury, seeking forgiveness. The council also appointed former Mayor Mike Donnelly to finish out Beougher’s term, and Donnelly wrote the letter “to justify that the premium pay was responsive to the employees’ performance of essential work during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Since then, with more clarity from the Treasury, the town attorney and auditor now agree that the town was and is in compliance with SLFRF rules.

During the Town Council meeting on Monday night, the town auditor, Carl Deaton, went through a presentation to clarify the issue. Deaton said that the three employees in question, while not eligible under the same provisions as the other six employees, could be eligible under another provision if the town provided written justification to the Treasury, which it did in Donnelly’s letter last month. Deaton said that after speaking with the Treasury and the Texas Municipal League, “there is no approval process or approval feature on this written justification. It’s simply a requirement that you have to do it in order to make the employees eligible.”

Donnelly wants Double Oak residents to feel confident that the town didn’t misuse funding or need forgiveness from the Treasury.

“Upon further clarification from Treasury and review of correspondence with the Treasury and other sources we can say the Town appears to have always been in compliance with U.S. Treasury SLFRF Guidelines & Rules and continues to be in compliance,” Donnelly said in an email Tuesday. “The Town remains in compliance when it submits its next annual report in April 2023 with the required written justification letter.”
Previous articleState senator from Flower Mound named Texas Secretary of State
Next articleTrailhead Running Supply store to open in Flower Mound
Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.