Flower Mound park reopens with new play structures

The town of Flower Mound announced Friday that it has reopened Peacock Park and its new playground features.

The playground at Peacock Park, 3000 Old Settlers Road, was shut down in early October so that crews could install a new play structure with a new peacock theme. It was reopened late last week to give families a look at the new features.

The new playground includes three twisting slides, multiple climbing structures, a new swing set and an educational panel depicting the life cycle of a peacock, according to a news release from the town.