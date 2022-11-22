Tuesday, November 22, 2022
HomeSouthern Denton County Local News
Southern Denton County Local News

Denton sex offender stalked woman, broke into her home and assaulted her, police say

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
0
208
Paul Merritt, photo courtesy of the Denton Police Department

The Denton Police Department arrested a registered sex offender Friday after he allegedly stalked a woman, broke into her home, restrained her for hours and assaulted her.

Early Friday morning, a woman reported that a man she didn’t know broke into her home and restrained her against her will for about two hours. He allegedly threatened her and cut her with a knife during a struggle. The man eventually fled with the woman’s credit card and some other property, and then she freed herself and called 911. She had minor injuries.

Detectives quickly identified the suspect as Paul Merritt, 72, a registered sex offender, after reviewing interior surveillance footage. He was contact and detained Friday afternoon, wearing the same clothes as the suspect in the video, and he had fresh scratches on his face.

While speaking to detectives, Merritt confessed to multiple crimes, saying he saw the woman in a store about two months ago, and he followed her home and watched her at her home multiple times. He admitted to breaking into her home and assaulting her, and also said he had previously attempted to break in.

Detectives also determined that Merritt lied about his residential address and was primarily living at another residence, failing to comply with his sex offender registration requirements, according to police.

Merritt was charged with stalking, failure to comply with registration requirements with previous conviction, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, unlawful restraint, and burglary of a habitation with the intent to commit another felony. His bond was set at $355,000.

Previous articleFlower Mound park reopens with new play structures
Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.