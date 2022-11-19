Sunday, November 20, 2022
HomeSouthern Denton County Voices
Southern Denton County Voices

Pastor’s Place: Practicing Presence

CTG Staff
By CTG Staff
0
34
Kyle Cunningham, Lead Minister, Bridgeway Church

By Kyle Cunningham, Lead Minister, Bridgeway Church

The weather is cool, the leaves are beginning to fall, and the Pumpkin Spice lattes will soon be here. Fall is in the air! In addition to the nostalgia and traditions that we all long for, this time of year brings another unwelcome reality—busyness. I’ll bet you can already see your calendar filling up with events and holiday travel plans.

The American Psychological Association found that 38% of people say their stress increases during the holidays — only 8% of people say they feel happier. For all the promise of “the most wonderful time of the year,” it fails to deliver for many of us. A likely culprit for this anxiety is busyness. We want to accept every invitation. We acquiesce to the demands of family. We feel pressure to create our own traditions.

So, if busyness is the problem, what is the solution? We need to practice presence. This means being intentional with margin in your life. Of course, this presupposes that there is margin! The first part of practicing presence is all about using the dreaded two letter word—“no.” It means cancelling plans and declining invitations. For many of us this is a scary proposition, but it is necessary.

However, practicing presence is more than clearing your calendar. It also means saying “yes” to what really matters. Practicing presence is the discipline of giving yourself fully to someone. During the holidays, consider practicing presence with your family, God, and yourself. Spend time with your family and turn off screens (unless it’s to watch “White Christmas”). Give yourself more time with God by reading Scripture and worshipping regularly.

Finally, be present with yourself. Too many of us neglect our physical, emotional, mental, and spiritual health. Take some time to be quiet and alone. You might find that presence is the best present you will give this holiday season.

 

 

The Pastor’s Place features columns written by a different area church leader each month. Call 940-728-8284 for more information.

Previous articleStroup: The best things about grandparenting are all of them! (Part 1)
Next articleSomething to Muench on: Living today with intention
CTG Staff
CTG Staff
The Cross Timbers Gazette News Department

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.