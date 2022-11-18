Monday, November 21, 2022
HomeSouthern Denton County Sports
Southern Denton County Sports

High School Football Playoffs Scoreboard

John English
By John English
0
1731

Guyer 63, Highland Park 42

The Guyer Wildcats had their hands full against Highland Park in the first half on Friday night, but dominated the second half to advance to the third round of the playoffs.

The Scots took an early lead, but Guyer tied it up on a 7-yard keeper from Jackson Arnold.

Arnold then scored on a 9-yard run to make it 14-7 heading into the second quarter, but Highland Park tied it up at 14 early in the second.

The teams then traded two touchdowns each before the end of the quarter, one on a 15-yard run from Ahmed Yussuf and the second on an 8-yard run from Arnold.

The game was tied 28-28 at the half.

Less than two minutes into the third quarter, Arnold hit Landon Sides on a 31-yard touchdown pass to make it 35-28.

Arnold then scored on a 6-yard keeper to give Guyer a 42-28 lead, and Peyton Bowen returned an interception 99 yards for a touchdown to give the Wildcats a 49-28 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Arnold and Sides hooked up again on a 32-yard pass 18 seconds into the fourth to give Guyer a 55-28 lead.

Highland Park scored again to make it 55-35 Guyer, but the Wildcats responded late in the fourth quarter with a 1-yard touchdown run from Trey Joyner.

Highland Park added another touchdown with 32 seconds to play in the fourth quarter.

Guyer (12-0) will play Byron Nelson (11-1) in the regional semifinal matchup next Saturday at 2 p.m. at The Star in Frisco.

Argyle 7, Wichita Falls Rider 0

The Eagles only scored once on Friday night, but it was enough, as they defeated Wichita Falls 7-0 to advance to the regional semifinals.

Argyle’s touchdown came on a 29-yard run from Landon Farris in the second quarter.

The Eagles defense held Rider to 283 yards of total offense and forced three turnovers in the game.

Jaaqwan Felton had two interception for the Eagles.

Argyle (12-0) will play Grapevine (11-1) next Friday 6 p.m. in the Class 5A Division II Region I Semifinals at Southlake’s Dragon Stadium.

Lewisville 10, Arlington Martin 0

In a defensive battle, the Lewisville Farmers emerged victorious on Friday night with a shutout victory over Arlington Martin.

The Farmers took a 3-0 halftime lead on a 31-yard field goal from Freddy Joya.

Following a scoreless third quarter, Ethan Terrell scored on a 4-yard run to make it 10-0 Lewisville.

The Farmers defense allowed only 236 yards of total offense to Martin.

Lewisville (11-1, 7-0) will play Keller on Nov. 26 at 11 a.m. at Choctaw Stadium in Arlington.

FW All Saints 37, Liberty Christian 20

Liberty Christian’s season came to an end on Friday night after Jason Witten’s Warriors fell to FW All Saints.

The Saints took a 17-0 lead into the break and made it 24-0 halfway into the third quarter.

Liberty Christian then got on the board to make it 24-6 on a 12-yard run from Brady Janusek.

All Saints scored again to take a 31-6 lead before the end of the third quarter, but the Warriors answered with a 7-yard touchdown pass from Jacob Vaughan to Janusek to make it 31-14.

Vaughan tossed a 21-yard touchdown pass to Quinton Brown to make it 37-20 All Saints, but the Warriors could not complete the comeback.

Liberty Christian wrapped up the season with an overall record of 10-2 and went 4-0 in district competition.

Previous articleFBI: Argyle fire chief used $500k of district funds for personal credit card bills
Next articleStroup: The best things about grandparenting are all of them! (Part 1)
John English
John English

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.