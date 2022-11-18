High School Football Playoffs Scoreboard

Guyer 63, Highland Park 42

The Guyer Wildcats had their hands full against Highland Park in the first half on Friday night, but dominated the second half to advance to the third round of the playoffs.

The Scots took an early lead, but Guyer tied it up on a 7-yard keeper from Jackson Arnold.

Arnold then scored on a 9-yard run to make it 14-7 heading into the second quarter, but Highland Park tied it up at 14 early in the second.

The teams then traded two touchdowns each before the end of the quarter, one on a 15-yard run from Ahmed Yussuf and the second on an 8-yard run from Arnold.

The game was tied 28-28 at the half.

Less than two minutes into the third quarter, Arnold hit Landon Sides on a 31-yard touchdown pass to make it 35-28.

Arnold then scored on a 6-yard keeper to give Guyer a 42-28 lead, and Peyton Bowen returned an interception 99 yards for a touchdown to give the Wildcats a 49-28 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Arnold and Sides hooked up again on a 32-yard pass 18 seconds into the fourth to give Guyer a 55-28 lead.

Highland Park scored again to make it 55-35 Guyer, but the Wildcats responded late in the fourth quarter with a 1-yard touchdown run from Trey Joyner.

Highland Park added another touchdown with 32 seconds to play in the fourth quarter.

Guyer (12-0) will play Byron Nelson (11-1) in the regional semifinal matchup next Saturday at 2 p.m. at The Star in Frisco.

Argyle 7, Wichita Falls Rider 0

The Eagles only scored once on Friday night, but it was enough, as they defeated Wichita Falls 7-0 to advance to the regional semifinals.

Argyle’s touchdown came on a 29-yard run from Landon Farris in the second quarter.

The Eagles defense held Rider to 283 yards of total offense and forced three turnovers in the game.

Jaaqwan Felton had two interception for the Eagles.

Argyle (12-0) will play Grapevine (11-1) next Friday 6 p.m. in the Class 5A Division II Region I Semifinals at Southlake’s Dragon Stadium.

Area Champs! 🏆🔥 Eagles post 7-0 shutout vs. WF Rider to survive ➡️ advance! Next Up: Grapevine next Friday#NEXT | #SoaringHigher #ArgyleEagles pic.twitter.com/eL2WrdfVX5 — Argyle ISD (@ArgyleISD) November 19, 2022

Lewisville 10, Arlington Martin 0

In a defensive battle, the Lewisville Farmers emerged victorious on Friday night with a shutout victory over Arlington Martin.

The Farmers took a 3-0 halftime lead on a 31-yard field goal from Freddy Joya.

Following a scoreless third quarter, Ethan Terrell scored on a 4-yard run to make it 10-0 Lewisville.

The Farmers defense allowed only 236 yards of total offense to Martin.

Lewisville (11-1, 7-0) will play Keller on Nov. 26 at 11 a.m. at Choctaw Stadium in Arlington.

Farmers win! Watch emotional post-game visits with @modle1112 and @_WeaponX44 after Lewisville beats Arlington Martin 10-0 in the area round.@LHSFball gets the winner of Keller-Midland Legacy next week. #txhsfb pic.twitter.com/OACzm4HS6D — CW33 TV (@CW33) November 19, 2022

FW All Saints 37, Liberty Christian 20

Liberty Christian’s season came to an end on Friday night after Jason Witten’s Warriors fell to FW All Saints.

The Saints took a 17-0 lead into the break and made it 24-0 halfway into the third quarter.

Liberty Christian then got on the board to make it 24-6 on a 12-yard run from Brady Janusek.

All Saints scored again to take a 31-6 lead before the end of the third quarter, but the Warriors answered with a 7-yard touchdown pass from Jacob Vaughan to Janusek to make it 31-14.

Vaughan tossed a 21-yard touchdown pass to Quinton Brown to make it 37-20 All Saints, but the Warriors could not complete the comeback.

Liberty Christian wrapped up the season with an overall record of 10-2 and went 4-0 in district competition.