Saturday, October 29, 2022
HomeSouthern Denton County Business
Southern Denton County Business

Home service franchisor moving headquarters to Flower Mound

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
0
4
Photos courtesy of the town of Flower Mound

A Southern California business is moving its headquarters to Flower Mound, starting with an entire floor of a Lakeside office building, the town of Flower Mound announced Saturday morning.

Home Franchise Concepts, a home service franchisor in North America, recently entered into a lease agreement for the third floor of the Lakeside International Office Center, almost 32,000 square feet. It’s the first step in HFC’s plans to relocate its corporate headquarters from Irvine, CA to Flower Mound over a multi-year period, according to the town news release.

Initially, HFC’s move is expected to create 50 new jobs in Flower Mound, with more expected over time, according to the town.

HFC is a subsidiary of JM Family Enterprises, which is ranked 19th on Forbes‘ list of “American’s Largest Private Companies” and has been ranked as one of the “100 Best Companies to Work For” by Fortune for 23 straight years.

“We love seeing the success happening at the Lakeside International Office Center,” the town said in a statement. “There are currently 15 businesses, employing approximately 280 employees, leasing space in the building. Additionally, it has the remaining space to accommodate two to three more businesses.”

Previous articleDenton County awards over $1M in grant funds to local nonprofits
Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.