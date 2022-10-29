Home service franchisor moving headquarters to Flower Mound

A Southern California business is moving its headquarters to Flower Mound, starting with an entire floor of a Lakeside office building, the town of Flower Mound announced Saturday morning.

Home Franchise Concepts, a home service franchisor in North America, recently entered into a lease agreement for the third floor of the Lakeside International Office Center, almost 32,000 square feet. It’s the first step in HFC’s plans to relocate its corporate headquarters from Irvine, CA to Flower Mound over a multi-year period, according to the town news release.

Initially, HFC’s move is expected to create 50 new jobs in Flower Mound, with more expected over time, according to the town.

HFC is a subsidiary of JM Family Enterprises, which is ranked 19th on Forbes‘ list of “American’s Largest Private Companies” and has been ranked as one of the “100 Best Companies to Work For” by Fortune for 23 straight years.

“We love seeing the success happening at the Lakeside International Office Center,” the town said in a statement. “There are currently 15 businesses, employing approximately 280 employees, leasing space in the building. Additionally, it has the remaining space to accommodate two to three more businesses.”